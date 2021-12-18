Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 40.3%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price rose 40.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 254,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,729,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

ADGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

