adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €345.00 ($387.64) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($395.51) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($330.34) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €331.40 ($372.36).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €252.70 ($283.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €272.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €291.24. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.