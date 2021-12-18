Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70 EPS.

ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.84.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

