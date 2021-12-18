Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70 EPS.

ADBE stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $556.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,391. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.93. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

