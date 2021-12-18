Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

ADBE stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,999,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average of $618.93. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

