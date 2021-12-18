Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.64. 7,999,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.99 and its 200-day moving average is $618.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

