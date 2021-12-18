Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$122.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.