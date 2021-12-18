AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $93.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,204.90 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

