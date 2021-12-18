AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $123.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.