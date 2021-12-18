Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Reaches $246,101.11

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $246,101.11 and $15,059.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

