Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

