Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Shopify by 112.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 81.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 17.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,468.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

