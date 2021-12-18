Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

