Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $2,008,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

