Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Air T during the third quarter worth about $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. Air T has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

