Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

AGI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

