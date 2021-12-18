Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parthenon LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,735.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

