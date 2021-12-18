Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,735.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

