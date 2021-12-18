AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$18.26 and a 1 year high of C$27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

