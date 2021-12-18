Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average is $618.93. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

