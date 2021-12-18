Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.