Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

