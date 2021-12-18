Amalgamated Bank Has $32.77 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 53,128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

