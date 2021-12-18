Amalgamated Bank Has $51.38 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

