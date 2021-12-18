American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 2.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

