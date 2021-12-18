AMG National Trust Bank Buys 369 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,014.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,061.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,100.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

