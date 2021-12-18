AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

