AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $178.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

