AMG National Trust Bank Sells 677 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

