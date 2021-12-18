AMG National Trust Bank Takes $852,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $84,977. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

