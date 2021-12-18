Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

