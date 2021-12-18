Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $277.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

