Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $104.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

DCBO traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,235. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

