Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Dec 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $5,541,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,247,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,220. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

