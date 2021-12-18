Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 114,837 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

