Analysts Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketWise.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MKTW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. 517,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,537. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

MarketWise Company Profile

