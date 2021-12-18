Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 628,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.