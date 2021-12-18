Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce $449.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.29 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,543. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.70.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $658,540 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.