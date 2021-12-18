Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,580. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.