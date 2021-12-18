Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $12.34

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.34.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 201.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 576,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.