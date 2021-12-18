Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $70.00

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

RDFN stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. Redfin has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $460,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,938 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

