AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce sales of $77.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the lowest is $77.22 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 1,315,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $999.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

