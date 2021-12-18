Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to 3,700.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,862.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

