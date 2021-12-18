Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

