Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

