Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.