Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

