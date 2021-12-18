Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 613,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

