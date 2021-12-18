Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $193,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

PG stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,349,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,218. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

