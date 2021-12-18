Archer Investment Corp Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $100.63. 22,561,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,332. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

